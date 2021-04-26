Centre suggests intense action in areas with 10% or more Covid-19 positivity rate

'Take action in areas with 10% or more positivity rate'

A man from a NGO wearing an outfit resembling the Covid-19 coronavirus moves around a marketplace urging people to follow the safety protocols during an awareness drive held in Siliguri on April 25, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Alarmed at the sustained surge in Covid-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday asked state governments to resort to “intense action” in districts or areas reporting test positivity rate of 10% or higher and more than 60% occupancy of oxygen or ICU beds.

The Centre has asked the state governments to carry out local containment measures for 14 days to break the chain of transmission.

It asked the states to classify districts requiring intensive action and local containment on a weekly basis.

“The areas requiring intensive action and local containment connotes specific and well defined geographical units such as cities/town/part of the towns/district headquarters/semi-urban localities/municipal wards/panchayat areas,” a health ministry statement said.

Among the containment measures recommended include the imposition of night curfew, ban on social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings.

The Centre said marriages with attendance of up to 50 persons and funerals with attendance of up to 20 persons may be allowed.

It said all shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants & bars, sports complexes, gym, spas, swimming pool and religious places should remain closed.

The Centre also suggested 100% vaccination for the eligible age groups shall be undertaken in such areas.

In a bid to ensure effective monitoring, the Centre has asked the districts to send a daily status report to the state governments. It has also asked the states to send a consolidated report to the Centre for information.

