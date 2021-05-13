Centre to allow import of any Covid-19 vaccine approved by FDA, WHO

The Centre has decided to allow import of any Covid-19 vaccine that is approved by FDA and WHO.
NITI Aayog health expert also said that import license will be given within one to two days.
Any vaccine that is approved by FDA, WHO can come to India. Import license will be granted within 1-2 days. No import license is pending: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7wOdnfxlYz
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021
More to follow...
