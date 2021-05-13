Centre to allow import of any Covid-19 vaccine approved by FDA, WHO

Centre to import any Covid vaccine approved by FDA, WHO

DH Web Desk
  • May 13 2021, 17:13 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 17:13 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Centre has decided to allow import of any Covid-19 vaccine that is approved by FDA and WHO.

NITI Aayog health expert also said that import license will be given within one to two days.

 

More to follow...

COVID-19
Coroonavirus
Vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

