Centre to introduce uniform civil code bill in RS

Centre to introduce Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav will introduce the Population Control Bill and NCP MP Fauzia Khan will be introducing the 'Universal Health Care Bill in the Upper House

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2021, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 10:26 ist
Rajya Sabha during ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

In the Rajya Sabha on Friday, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena will introduce 'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020', seeking constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of 'Uniform Civil Code' and its implementation throughout India.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav will introduce the Population Control Bill and NCP MP Fauzia Khan will be introducing the 'Universal Health Care Bill in the Upper House.

Friday is dedicated for members to move the Private Bills.

YSR Congress Party MP Vijayasai Reddy V. will move three Bills -- The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to further to amend the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009; The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (insertion of new Article 21B); and The Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Another MP Y.S. Chowdhury will move The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (insertion of new Articles 12A and 12B).

The other work in the Upper House includes the presentation of reports of the Department-related to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare. The Committee in its 130th report on action taken by the government on the recommendations/ observations contained in its 123rd Report on "Outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19 and its Management"; Report of the Committee on Empowerment of Women (2019-20) on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the 14th report (16th Lok Sabha) of the Committee (2018-19) on 'Yoga And Sports Facilities for Women' will also be presented.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajya Sabha
BJP
Winter Session
Parliament
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

One of the smallest planets found outside solar system

One of the smallest planets found outside solar system

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi 'at work' against Mamata Didi!

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi 'at work' against Mamata Didi!

Flu season is here. Are we ready?

Flu season is here. Are we ready?

 