Centre to tie up with IIT-Bombay to start course in animation, visual effects, gaming and comics

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced the government will set up a 'Centre of Excellence' in 'Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics' (AVGC) in cooperation with IIT-Bombay, saying AVGC is a "sunrise sector".

Javadekar said the Centre will take initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and encourage start-ups in the sector.

Speaking at the CII Big Picture Summit virtually, he said the country's growth in communication technology is phenomenal and it presented a "tremendous scope" for the entertainment and media industry.

"The AVGC is a sunrise sector and our experts are providing back-end support to top film-makers of the world. It was time that these professionals started doing more of this for our own films so that the use of animation and graphics in Indian films grows manifolds," he said.

He also announced that the government is setting up a 'Centre of Excellence' in cooperation with the IIT-Bombay.

On promoting the film industry, he said India will set up a special pavilion at Cannes in 2022 as the Cannes Film Festival celebrates 75 years. India will also host a Global Media and Film Summit next year.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Vempati said Doordarshan stood among the top social advertisers during the Covid-19 pandemic as it created content to generate mass awareness.

Airing of shows like 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' and the reception it got showed that there is still an audience for wholesome family content and Doordarshan highlighted it, he said.

He also said emerging technologies like 5G provide an opportunity to take broadcasting to smartphones and this opportunity is being tapped by start-ups in India.