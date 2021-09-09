Centre, UP government misled farmers by false promises: Ajay Kumar Lallu

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday alleged that the Centre and the state government "misled" farmers by false promises of doubling their income and prompt payment of sugarcane dues.

Addressing a “Kisan Panchayat” at Gola town here, while Lallu claimed that his party is committed to the cause of farmers, he accused the governments of serving interests of a few businessmen.

“The BJP came to power by misleading farmers with false promises of doubling their income and prompt payment of cane prices. Farmers are now fully aware that this government has done nothing for them,” he said.

“Farmers are in a financial crisis due to inflation, inadequate crop prices and pending cane dues but the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state are busy serving interests of a few capitalists,” he added.

Terming the Centre’s three contentious farm laws as an attack on interests of the farmers, Lallu said Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have continuously been opposing the anti-farmer legislations.

Taking a jibe at the pre-poll surveys, Lallu said the Congress will contest UP Assembly elections on its own and expose the truth of the surveys. Former Kheri MP Zafar Ali Naqvi and district Congress president Prahlad Patel also addressed the event.

