Centre writes to states, UTs on measures to protect workers amid rising temperatures

With the weather office predicting extreme hot conditions in several parts of the country, the Centre on Tuesday asked states to instruct the construction sector and other industries to reschedule working hours, and also provide for ice packs and heat illness prevention material, among others.

Union Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja wrote to all states and Union Territories to take effective measures to tackle adverse effects of extreme hot weather on workers and labourers working in different sectors.

In the letter, Ahuja asked Chief Secretaries of the states and Administrators of the Union Territories to issue directions to occupiers, employers, construction companies, and industries.

She said the seasonal outlook issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Hot Weather Season indicates above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the North East, East, Central, and some parts of Northwest India.

In the letter, Ahuja listed out "various strategic steps" required to be taken, which include rescheduling of working hours for employees and workers, ensuring adequate drinking water facilities at work places, and making provision for emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention material to construction workers.

She also suggested that there should be coordination with the Health Department to ensure regular health check-up of the workers, adhering to health advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for employers and workers.

States have also been asked to issue instructions to the management of mines to undertake immediate steps to make provision for rest areas, adequate quantity of cool water, and electrolyte supplements near the workplace.

Allowing work at slow pace in case the worker feels unwell, allowing rest times and flexible schedules to let workers do the hardest work during the coolest parts of the day, with assigning a two-person crew to perform work during extremely hot temperatures, ensuring proper ventilation in underground mines, making workers aware of the dangers of excessive heat and humidity, and remedial measures are some other courses of action suggested in the letter.

Apart from factories and mines, Ahuja has also asked states to pay special attention to construction workers and brick kiln workers, and to carry out adequate information dissemination at 'labour chowks'.