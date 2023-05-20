Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Last year, the Indian government sought to bring cheetahs back by reintroducing the species to the country, bringing 20 in from South Africa and Namibia

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • May 20 2023, 08:19 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 08:19 ist
In this file handout photograph taken on September 17, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows a wild cheetah being released at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh state. Credit: AFP Photo

For centuries, cheetahs roamed vast swaths of India and prowled among lions, tigers and leopards. They were declared extinct in 1952 after decades of hunting by princely rulers and British colonizers, shrinking habitats and vanishing prey.

Last year, the Indian government sought to bring cheetahs back by reintroducing the species to the country, bringing 20 in from South Africa and Namibia.

Those efforts suffered another setback this month after the death of a third cheetah in 45 days at Kuno National Park, a wildlife sanctuary in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. In the latest case, a female cheetah was killed during a violent interaction with two older males after they were put in the same enclosure for the purpose of mating.

Also Read: Female cheetah dies in MP's Kuno National Park; third death in 42 days

Another male cheetah brought from South Africa in February died of apparent heart failure last month. And a female from the Namibia group, consisting of five males and three females, died of a suspected kidney ailment in March.

The three deaths prompted justices on India’s top court to implore the federal government to consider finding an alternative place for the newly resettled cheetahs.

“Kuno is not sufficient to accommodate,” said the Supreme Court bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sanjay Karol in New Delhi on Thursday. They were referring to the wildlife sanctuary, where the authorities have kept the cheetahs since their relocation.

Also Read: SC concerned over death of cheetahs at KNP, asks Centre to consider shifting them to Rajasthan

The violent mating death of the female cheetah known as Daksha raised some concerns that the cheetahs’ confinement at the Kuno sanctuary might have contributed to the males’ aggressive behavior.

Last month, a team of experts from South Africa suggested to Kuno park officials that two males should interact with Daksha. The gates of her enclosure were opened to two older big male cats, named Agni and Vayu, with whom she was brought to India in February.

Daksha died just hours after the two badly injured her during mating attempts. Jasbir Chauhan, a top conservator of forests, said the post-mortem report suggested that her skull had been “brutally crushed” by the two males and that her back was also badly injured.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
cheetah
Madhya Pradesh
Kuno National Park
Namibia
South Africa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

Animated: When cartoons begin to move

Animated: When cartoons begin to move

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

 