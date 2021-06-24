Chinese actions last year responsible for eastern Ladakh standoff: MEA

Chinese actions responsible for Ladakh standoff: MEA

PTI
  • Jun 24 2021, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 20:47 ist
Army vehicles moving towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid border tension with China. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Thursday said China's amassing of a large number of troops close to the border last year and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the region.

India's comments on the matter came a day after China said its military deployment in the region is a normal "defence arrangement" aimed to respond to actions by the "relevant" country.

"It is well recognised that it has been the Chinese actions over the last year, including amassing of a large number of troops close to border areas in the western sector and trying to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the border areas," external affairs ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was responding to a question on the standoff at a media briefing.

"These acts are in violation of our bilateral agreements, including the 1993 and 1996 agreements that mandate that the two sides shall strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and that two sides will keep their military forces in the areas along the LAC to a minimum level," Bagchi said.

India
China
India-China border
Ladakh
Line of Actual Control

