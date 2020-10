Chopper scam: Rajeev Saxena granted interim bail

A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to Dubai-based businessman and alleged middleman Rajiv Saxena in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

The court granted interim bail to him on a personal bond of Rs two lakh and one surety of like amount till December 11, the next date of hearing.

The CBI opposed his regular bail application and sought time to file a reply in this regard.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar, meanwhile, granted regular bail to another alleged middleman Sandeep Tyagi and others on a personal bond of Rs two lakh and one surety of like amount each after the CBI did not oppose their bail applications.

All the accused persons had appeared before the court through video conferencing in pursuance to the summons issued to them by the court.

Dubai-based businessman Saxena was extradited to India on January 31, 2019, in connection with the scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland, after which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the scam.

He was later granted bail in the ED's case and he turned approver.