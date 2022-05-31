Mamata dubs BJP-led government at Centre 'adulterated'

CM Mamata Banerjee dubs BJP-led government at Centre 'adulterated'

She also asserted that there will be 'no entry' for the BJP across the country

PTI
PTI,
  May 31 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 16:23 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Dubbing the BJP-led government at the Centre as “adulterated”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused it of mismanaging the country’s economy through decisions such as demonetisation and using central agencies to silence the Opposition.

She also asserted that there will be "no entry" for the BJP across the country.

"The BJP-led government at the Centre is adulterated. They have destroyed the country's economy through disastrous decisions like demonetisation. It was a big scam," she said while addressing a TMC workers' meeting in Purulia district.

She said that the citizens of the country are “fed up with the anti-people government at the Centre”.

"Let me make it very clear that there will be no entry for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has to go. There are no chances of the BJP returning to power," she said. 

