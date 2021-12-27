Co-WIN to allow 15-18-year-olds to register with student ID cards

With India's Covid-19 vaccination programme being extended to 15-18 year olds from January, the platform is making changes to help children register for their jabs, and has added student ID cards as a valid identification to register on it.

"Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the Co-WIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards," Dr RS Sharma, Co-WIN platform Chief said, according to a report by ANI.

The progamme, which begins on January 3, will provide only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the age group for the time being. The estimated population to be covered in this category is seven to eight crores, an official source said.