Congress a party on pension, Akhilesh a yuvraj busy working for family: Pradhan

  • Oct 28 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 17:59 ist
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Credit: AFP Photo

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called the Congress a “family party” “on pension” and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav “a yuvraj” busy “strengthening his family”. Pradhan, also the in-charge of BJP’s party affairs in Uttar Pradesh, took the dig while addressing a gathering of Kurmi community members under a Prtinidhi Sammelan (Representatives’ Rally) organised by the BJP Backward Front.

"I was watching the news yesterday. The ‘yuvraj’ of a family was saying: We are uniting the backwards. I want to ask them if you are uniting backwards or strengthening the family,” Pradhan said in an evident jibe at SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, a day after he announced his party’s pre-poll alliance with Suhaldev Bhartiya Samaj Party in Mau.

Taking a potshot at the Congress, he added, “The family party in Delhi is not able to decide who will lead them, see the condition of that party. The Congress party says: ‘We will implement a pension scheme once we come to power.’ I say you yourself are on the pension now.”

Elaborating upon the importance given to various Kurmi community leaders during the BJP regime, Pradhan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making some of them the ministers and governors. Elaborating upon the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the nation-building, Pradhan also pointed out PM Modi’s work in bringing their contribution to the forefront.

Union Education Minister Pradhan also recalled how it was the BJP government which gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission. “During previous governments, SC-ST Commission was formed but not the OBC commission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the work of giving constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission. Earlier this benefit was only for the SCs and STs," Pradhan said.

PM Modi also gave the benefit of reservation to the OBCs in admissions to medical colleges and 27 per cent reservation to the OBC even in allotment of petrol pumps, he said. "I want to stress that these welfare schemes are being identified with the BJP government,” Pradhan added.

Accusing the previous government of having a dismal law and order situation in the state during their tenures, Pradhan said, “If crime increases, the loss is not of the rich but the poor. What was the level of crime during the previous governments, you all know it.” Many other prominent leaders including BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh too addressed the rally. 

