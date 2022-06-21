Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests Covid positive

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests Covid positive

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 21 2022, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 13:22 ist

The former chief minister and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Azad said, "I have tested Covid positive today and am under home quarantine."

There are, however, no reports of any fatalities during the recent surge.

Ghulam Nabi Azad
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

