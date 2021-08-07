Congress congratulates Neeraj Chopra for Olympic gold

Congress, Rahul Gandhi congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning Olympic gold

The Congress congratulated Chopra for his stupendous performance at the Olympics in Tokyo saying he has created history

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2021, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 21:44 ist
India's Neeraj Chopra holds the gold medal at the podium during the medal ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lauded javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and said he has made all Indians proud.

Chopra, who is from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Also Read | I didn't know it would be gold: Neeraj Chopra on 'unbelievable' javelin throw win

"Neeraj Chopra take a bow! A billion hearts beat for you today and each one of us couldn't be more proud," Rahul Gandhi said on Instagram. 

In another Instagram post, he also congratulated Bajrang Punia for winning the bronze medal in wrestling.

"Congratulations to Bajrang Punia on a phenomenal performance. You have made our nation proud," Gandhi said on Instagram.

The Congress congratulated Chopra for his stupendous performance at the Olympics in Tokyo saying he has created history.

"Neeraj Chopra creates history! What a stupendous performance to clinch the gold medal in javelin throw at the Olympic Games.

"It is the first ever individual Gold in athletics for India at the Olympics.  The nation swells with tremendous joy and pride," the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, "Neeraj Chopra brings home the gold! What an outstanding performance. History has been made. India is so proud of you. Congratulations."

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala extended his congratulations for the win and said, "Best wishes to Haryana's lad and younger brother Neeraj Chopra for the lone gold medal success in Tokyo Olympics. The entire country and Haryana state is proud of you.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also said that it was a great performance by the young man.

"Watched the Javelin event from the beginning till the end. Neeraj Chopra led throughout; he was in the lead at the half way mark and he won finally leaving others 2 metres behind," he said.

"A glorious victory for the 23-year-old. At least 3 more Olympics beckon him in 2024, 2028 and 2032," the former Union Minister said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Neeraj Chopra
P Chidambaram
Randeep Singh Surjewala
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics 2020

Related videos

What's Brewing

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 