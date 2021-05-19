Congress to remember Rajiv Gandhi through service to Covid-19 affected people

Congress will observe the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday by helping the people deal with the pandemic and creating awareness about ways to avoid getting infected by Covid-19.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal has asked state units of the Congress to distribute food packets to patients’ relatives at hospitals, ambulance drivers, people at funeral sites to mark the 30th death anniversary of the former prime minister.

In a statement, he asked state Congress units to create mask awareness, distribute medicine kits, and help people register for vaccination to mark the solemn occasion.

Beside, each MLC, MLA has been asked to provide at least two ambulances in their respective or neighbouring districts for Covid patients out of their local area development fund.

At the same time, Venugopal asked party workers to avoid mass gatherings that violate Covid-19 protocol and continue activities to the “farthest extent possible” even after May 21, the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.