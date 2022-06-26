Cops raid fake call centre in Delhi, arrest 7 for duping people on pretext of providing job

The Delhi Police arrested seven people -- five women and two men -- for allegedly duping job seekers on the pretext of providing employment after it conducted a raid on a fake call centre operating from an upscale commercial tower in southwest Delhi's Bhikaji Cama Place, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused would call job seekers and promise them placement after collecting registration fees. They would often interview candidates and issue forged appointment letters, the police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Karan Kumar (24), Rohit Kashyap (21), Sweety Sharma (46), Yasmeen (25), Preeti (21), Anchal (19) and Muskan Singh (19).

The police swung into action after a woman filed a complaint that she had been duped after being promised a job.

According to the complainant, she received a call from one Muskan who claimed to be a recruiter in an online job and recruitment portal and asked her to visit the job consultancy firm in Bhikaji Cama Place for an interview.

They collected registration fees of Rs 3,500 and Rs 8,500 from the complainant and issued her an appointment letter but it turned out to be forged, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

During investigation, a raid was conducted at Somdatt Chamber-II in Bhikaji Kama Place and the fake call centre was found operating in the name of Sunshine HR Global Services. The accused were apprehended, the DCP said.

Two laptops, 16 mobile phones, several registers and forged appointment letter pads of Sunshine HR Global Services were recovered.

The accused revealed that they had cheated around 250 unemployed youths of around Rs 23 lakh, Vardhan said. PTI NIT SMN