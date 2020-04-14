Coronavirus: Chewing tobacco products and spitting in public may cause legal trouble now

With the number of COVID-19 cases swelling each day, the Union Health Ministry has asked the States to stop the use of smokeless tobacco products that trigger an urge among the consumers to spit.

While spitting in public increases the dangers of the COVID-19 spread, chewing of smokeless tobacco products (gutkha, zarda, khaini and paan masala) and areca nut (supari) increases the production of saliva followed by a very strong urge to spit.

Because of the increasing risk, the Indian Council of Medical Research appealed to the people not to consume and spit smokeless tobacco in public places, the Union Health Ministry wrote to the states on Friday.

The ministry also reminded the States that besides the anti-tobacco law, they can also take action under the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005 as well as various provisions of the Indian Penal Code 1860.

According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey, about 21 crore Indians that chew Pan Masala / Gutkha with tobacco mostly consume it along with Areca Nut.

Nearly 30 per cent of men, 12.8 per cent of women and 21.4 per cent of all adults currently use smokeless tobacco.

Notwithstanding its harmful effects, India remains the world's biggest market of chewing tobacco products which is taxed at a low rate despite carrying a substantially high health risk.

At least nine states - Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana, Nagaland and Assam - have already issued orders to ban the use of smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public places during the COVID-19 epidemic.