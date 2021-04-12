Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 12

India surpassed 1.30 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.
Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
1,33,58,805 as of April 12, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,69,275
|States
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,175
|62
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,878
|56
|Assam
|2,19,958
|1,117
|Bihar
|2,79,473
|1,604
|Chandigarh
|30,341
|396
|Chhattisgarh
|4,32,776
|4,777
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|4,014
|2
|Goa
|61,779
|846
|Gujarat
|3,42,026
|4,746
|Haryana
|3,13,441
|3,252
|Himachal Pradesh
|69,114
|1,115
|Jharkhand
|1,37,088
|1,192
|Karnataka
|10,55,040
|12,849
|Kerala
|11,60,204
|4,767
|Lakshadweep
|794
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,32,206
|4,160
|Maharashtra
|33,43,951
|57,638
|Manipur
|29,486
|375
|Meghalaya
|14,246
|151
|Mizoram
|4,612
|11
|Nagaland
|12,400
|92
|Delhi
|7,14,423
|11,235
|Puducherry
|43,737
|689
|Punjab
|2,69,733
|7,448
|Rajasthan
|3,58,688
|2,916
|Sikkim
|6,351
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|9,26,816
|12,886
|Telangana
|3,27,278
|1,759
|Tripura
|33,733
|393
|Uttar Pradesh
|6,76,739
|9,085
|Uttarakhand
|1,07,479
|1,752
|West Bengal
|6,10,498
|10,390
|Odisha
|3,48,182
|1,926
|Andhra Pradesh
|9,21,906
|7,291
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,37,475
|2,029
|Ladakh
|10,765
|131
No. of people discharged: 1,20,81,443
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
