State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 12

Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 12

Total number of confirmed active cases in India reached 1,33,58,805; death toll stands at 1,69,275 as of April 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2021, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 07:25 ist
People stand in a queue as they wait for food to be distributed by social workers during weekend lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai on April 11, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India surpassed 1.30 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,33,58,805 as of April 12, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,69,275




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,17562
Arunachal Pradesh16,87856
Assam2,19,9581,117
Bihar2,79,4731,604
Chandigarh30,341396
Chhattisgarh4,32,7764,777
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu4,0142
Goa61,779846
Gujarat3,42,0264,746
Haryana3,13,4413,252
Himachal Pradesh69,1141,115
Jharkhand1,37,0881,192
Karnataka10,55,04012,849
Kerala11,60,2044,767
Lakshadweep7941
Madhya Pradesh3,32,2064,160
Maharashtra33,43,95157,638
Manipur29,486375
Meghalaya14,246151
Mizoram4,61211
Nagaland12,40092
Delhi7,14,42311,235
Puducherry43,737689
Punjab2,69,7337,448
Rajasthan3,58,6882,916
Sikkim6,351136
Tamil Nadu9,26,81612,886
Telangana3,27,2781,759
Tripura33,733393
Uttar Pradesh6,76,7399,085
Uttarakhand1,07,4791,752
West Bengal6,10,49810,390
Odisha3,48,1821,926
Andhra Pradesh9,21,9067,291
Jammu and Kashmir1,37,4752,029
Ladakh10,765131

 

 

No. of people discharged: 1,20,81,443

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Kolkata
West Bengal
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasargod
Andhra Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Gujarat
Mizoram
Ahmedabad
Nagaland
Telangana
Hyderabad
Meghalaya
Manipur
Odisha
Puducherry
Bihar
Goa
Jammu and Kashmir
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Assam
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Punjab
New Delhi
Haryana
Jharkhand
Lakshadweep
Rajasthan
Sikkim
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Health Ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

Robots on call for grocery delivery in Singapore

Robots on call for grocery delivery in Singapore

In Peru’s presidential polls, popular choice is no one

In Peru’s presidential polls, popular choice is no one

DH Toon | 'Tika Utsav' marks 2nd-biggest war on Covid

DH Toon | 'Tika Utsav' marks 2nd-biggest war on Covid

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

How to spot depression in young children?

How to spot depression in young children?

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 