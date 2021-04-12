Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 12

India surpassed 1.30 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,33,58,805 as of April 12, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,69,275







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,175 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,878 56 Assam 2,19,958 1,117 Bihar 2,79,473 1,604 Chandigarh 30,341 396 Chhattisgarh 4,32,776 4,777 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 4,014 2 Goa 61,779 846 Gujarat 3,42,026 4,746 Haryana 3,13,441 3,252 Himachal Pradesh 69,114 1,115 Jharkhand 1,37,088 1,192 Karnataka 10,55,040 12,849 Kerala 11,60,204 4,767 Lakshadweep 794 1 Madhya Pradesh 3,32,206 4,160 Maharashtra 33,43,951 57,638 Manipur 29,486 375 Meghalaya 14,246 151 Mizoram 4,612 11 Nagaland 12,400 92 Delhi 7,14,423 11,235 Puducherry 43,737 689 Punjab 2,69,733 7,448 Rajasthan 3,58,688 2,916 Sikkim 6,351 136 Tamil Nadu 9,26,816 12,886 Telangana 3,27,278 1,759 Tripura 33,733 393 Uttar Pradesh 6,76,739 9,085 Uttarakhand 1,07,479 1,752 West Bengal 6,10,498 10,390 Odisha 3,48,182 1,926 Andhra Pradesh 9,21,906 7,291 Jammu and Kashmir 1,37,475 2,029 Ladakh 10,765 131

No. of people discharged: 1,20,81,443

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.