Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 6

India reported 1.14 lakh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, continuing its steady decline as the country recovers from the second wave of Covid-19.

The recovery rate stood at 93.67 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,667 fresh deaths, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,88,09,339 as of June 6, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,46,759 as of June 6, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7,105 122 Andhra Pradesh 1,749,363 11,376 Arunachal Pradesh 29,113 123 Assam 432,714 3,621 Bihar 712,197 5,340 Chandigarh 60,585 768 Chhattisgarh 979,576 13,192 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10,387 4 Delhi 1,428,863 24,557 Goa 158,990 2,744 Gujarat 815,386 9,921 Haryana 761,637 8,664 Himachal Pradesh 194,742 3,279 Jammu and Kashmir 299,050 4,051 Jharkhand 340,925 5,046 Karnataka 2,683,314 31,260 Kerala 2,618,410 9,719 Ladakh 19,147 195 Lakshadweep 8,667 38 Madhya Pradesh 784,461 8,295 Maharashtra 5,819,224 99,512 Manipur 54,407 872 Meghalaya 38,230 652 Mizoram 13,567 53 Nagaland 22,696 422 Odisha 806,094 2,952 Puducherry 108,439 1,613 Punjab 577,997 15,009 Rajasthan 945,442 8,631 Sikkim 16,771 268 Tamil Nadu 2,216,812 26,571 Telangana 589,734 3,364 Tripura 55,234 558 Uttarakhand 333,578 6,664 Uttar Pradesh 1,697,352 21,151 West Bengal 1,419,130 16,152

No. of people discharged: 2,69,84,781 Total Vaccination: 23,13,22,417

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.