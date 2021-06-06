Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 6

India reported 1.14 lakh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, continuing its steady decline as the country recovers from the second wave of Covid-19.
The recovery rate stood at 93.67 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,667 fresh deaths, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Coronavirus in India
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,88,09,339 as of June 6, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,46,759 as of June 6, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,105
|122
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,749,363
|11,376
|Arunachal Pradesh
|29,113
|123
|Assam
|432,714
|3,621
|Bihar
|712,197
|5,340
|Chandigarh
|60,585
|768
|Chhattisgarh
|979,576
|13,192
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10,387
|4
|Delhi
|1,428,863
|24,557
|Goa
|158,990
|2,744
|Gujarat
|815,386
|9,921
|Haryana
|761,637
|8,664
|Himachal Pradesh
|194,742
|3,279
|Jammu and Kashmir
|299,050
|4,051
|Jharkhand
|340,925
|5,046
|Karnataka
|2,683,314
|31,260
|Kerala
|2,618,410
|9,719
|Ladakh
|19,147
|195
|Lakshadweep
|8,667
|38
|Madhya Pradesh
|784,461
|8,295
|Maharashtra
|5,819,224
|99,512
|Manipur
|54,407
|872
|Meghalaya
|38,230
|652
|Mizoram
|13,567
|53
|Nagaland
|22,696
|422
|Odisha
|806,094
|2,952
|Puducherry
|108,439
|1,613
|Punjab
|577,997
|15,009
|Rajasthan
|945,442
|8,631
|Sikkim
|16,771
|268
|Tamil Nadu
|2,216,812
|26,571
|Telangana
|589,734
|3,364
|Tripura
|55,234
|558
|Uttarakhand
|333,578
|6,664
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,697,352
|21,151
|West Bengal
|1,419,130
|16,152
No. of people discharged: 2,69,84,781 Total Vaccination: 23,13,22,417
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
