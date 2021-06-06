Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 6

State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 6

India reported 1.14 lakh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, continuing its steady decline as the country recovers from the second wave of Covid-19.

The recovery rate stood at 93.67 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,667 fresh deaths, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

2,88,09,339 as of June 6, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,46,759 as of June 6, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7,105122
Andhra Pradesh1,749,36311,376
Arunachal Pradesh29,113123
Assam432,7143,621
Bihar712,1975,340
Chandigarh60,585768
Chhattisgarh979,57613,192
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10,3874
Delhi1,428,86324,557
Goa158,9902,744
Gujarat815,3869,921
Haryana761,6378,664
Himachal Pradesh194,7423,279
Jammu and Kashmir299,0504,051
Jharkhand340,9255,046
Karnataka2,683,31431,260
Kerala2,618,4109,719
Ladakh19,147195
Lakshadweep8,66738
Madhya Pradesh784,4618,295
Maharashtra5,819,22499,512
Manipur54,407872
Meghalaya38,230652
Mizoram13,56753
Nagaland22,696422
Odisha806,0942,952
Puducherry108,4391,613
Punjab577,99715,009
Rajasthan945,4428,631
Sikkim16,771268
Tamil Nadu2,216,81226,571
Telangana589,7343,364
Tripura55,234558
Uttarakhand333,5786,664
Uttar Pradesh1,697,35221,151
West Bengal1,419,13016,152

No. of people discharged: 2,69,84,781 Total Vaccination: 23,13,22,417

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19. 

