Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold declines Rs 600 to Rs 1,13,200 per 10 grams on weak demand in Delhi markets

On the other hand, silver prices rebounded after Wednesday's decline, by rising Rs 300 to Rs 1,31,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 12:24 IST
Business NewsDelhiIndiamarketGold prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us