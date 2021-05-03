State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 3

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 3

Countries across the world rushed to the aid of India to help the curb of Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2021, 08:38 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 09:49 ist
Covid-19 coronavirus patients are seen inside a centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village temporarily converted into a Covid care facility, in New Delhi on May 2, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India's coronavirus tally neared the two-crore mark with 3,68,147 new cases on Monday. The death toll rose to 2,18,959 with 3,417 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry. Countries across the world rushed to the aid of India to help the curb of Covid-19.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,99,25,604 as of May 3, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,18,959 as of May 3, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,08469
Arunachal Pradesh18,73859
Assam258,9611,360
Bihar497,6402,739
Chandigarh44,306496
Chhattisgarh756,4279,009
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu7,8714
Goa95,3851,274
Gujarat594,6027,508
Haryana514,8884,486
Himachal Pradesh104,4911,569
Jharkhand244,4722,944
Karnataka1,601,86516,011
Kerala1,638,7785,405
Lakshadweep3,0104
Madhya Pradesh588,3685,812
Maharashtra4,722,40170,284
Manipur32,161415
Meghalaya17,429179
Mizoram6,35816
Nagaland14,350109
Delhi1,194,94616,966
Puducherry61,361833
Punjab385,2709,317
Rajasthan633,9514,558
Sikkim8,441149
Tamil Nadu1,207,11214,346
Telangana456,4852,417
Tripura35,723399
Uttar Pradesh1,313,36113,162
Uttarakhand191,6202,802
West Bengal863,39311,539
Odisha462,6222,068
Andhra Pradesh1,145,0228,136
Jammu and Kashmir183,4862,370
Ladakh14,226145

No. of people discharged: 1,62,93,003        

Total Vaccination: 15,71,98,207

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Health Ministry
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Kasargod
Delhi
Kolkata
West Bengal
Hyderabad
Telangana
Gujarat
Rajasthan
Ahmedabad
Odisha
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Haryana
Chhattisgarh
Chandigarh
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Tripura
Puducherry
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Bihar
Arunachal Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Goa
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Assam
Punjab
Jharkhand
Lakshadweep
Sikkim
Uttarakhand

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'

DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'

Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB

Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB

The genesis of poking political nose into police force

The genesis of poking political nose into police force

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Reality of forest fires

Reality of forest fires

 