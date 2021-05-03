Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 3

India's coronavirus tally neared the two-crore mark with 3,68,147 new cases on Monday. The death toll rose to 2,18,959 with 3,417 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry. Countries across the world rushed to the aid of India to help the curb of Covid-19.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
1,99,25,604 as of May 3, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,18,959 as of May 3, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,084
|69
|Arunachal Pradesh
|18,738
|59
|Assam
|258,961
|1,360
|Bihar
|497,640
|2,739
|Chandigarh
|44,306
|496
|Chhattisgarh
|756,427
|9,009
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|7,871
|4
|Goa
|95,385
|1,274
|Gujarat
|594,602
|7,508
|Haryana
|514,888
|4,486
|Himachal Pradesh
|104,491
|1,569
|Jharkhand
|244,472
|2,944
|Karnataka
|1,601,865
|16,011
|Kerala
|1,638,778
|5,405
|Lakshadweep
|3,010
|4
|Madhya Pradesh
|588,368
|5,812
|Maharashtra
|4,722,401
|70,284
|Manipur
|32,161
|415
|Meghalaya
|17,429
|179
|Mizoram
|6,358
|16
|Nagaland
|14,350
|109
|Delhi
|1,194,946
|16,966
|Puducherry
|61,361
|833
|Punjab
|385,270
|9,317
|Rajasthan
|633,951
|4,558
|Sikkim
|8,441
|149
|Tamil Nadu
|1,207,112
|14,346
|Telangana
|456,485
|2,417
|Tripura
|35,723
|399
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,313,361
|13,162
|Uttarakhand
|191,620
|2,802
|West Bengal
|863,393
|11,539
|Odisha
|462,622
|2,068
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,145,022
|8,136
|Jammu and Kashmir
|183,486
|2,370
|Ladakh
|14,226
|145
No. of people discharged: 1,62,93,003
Total Vaccination: 15,71,98,207
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band
India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength
DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'
Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB
The genesis of poking political nose into police force
Assembly poll results will impact national politics
Reality of forest fires