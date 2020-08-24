Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 24

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 29 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 30,88,276 as of August 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 57,524

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2,808 32 Arunachal Pradesh 3,223 5 Assam 86,052 221 Bihar 117,670 588 Chandigarh 2,776 33 Chhattisgarh 18,501 168 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1,951 2 Goa 13,999 144 Gujarat 86,779 2,897 Haryana 53,290 597 Himachal Pradesh 5,001 27 Jharkhand 29,211 311 Karnataka 277,814 4,683 Kerala 58,262 223 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 53,129 1,229 Maharashtra 683,383 22,253 Manipur 5,246 22 Meghalaya 1,716 6 Mizoram 918 0 Nagaland 3,619 8 Delhi 161,466 4,300 Puducherry 10,112 151 Punjab 41,779 1,086 Rajasthan 70,609 955 Sikkim 1,403 3 Tamil Nadu 379,385 6,517 Telangana 104,209 755 Tripura 8,720 72 Uttar Pradesh 187879 2926 Uttarakhand 15,124 200 West Bengal 138,870 2,794 Odisha 75,537 399 Andhra Pradesh 353,111 3,282 Jammu and Kashmir 32,647 617 Ladakh 2,077 18

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.