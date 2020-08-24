Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 24

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 24

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 30,88,276; death toll stands at 57,524 as of August 24

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 24 2020, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 07:24 ist
A health worker collects a swab sample from a resident of a housing society for COVID-19 coronavirus test during a door-to-door testing programme in Kolkata on August 23, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 29 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 30,88,276 as of August 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 57,524

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2,80832
Arunachal Pradesh3,2235
Assam86,052221
Bihar117,670588
Chandigarh2,77633
Chhattisgarh18,501168
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu1,9512
Goa13,999144
Gujarat86,7792,897
Haryana53,290597
Himachal Pradesh5,00127
Jharkhand29,211311
Karnataka277,8144,683
Kerala58,262223
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh53,1291,229
Maharashtra683,38322,253
Manipur5,24622
Meghalaya1,7166
Mizoram9180
Nagaland3,6198
Delhi161,4664,300
Puducherry10,112151
Punjab41,7791,086
Rajasthan70,609955
Sikkim1,4033
Tamil Nadu379,3856,517
Telangana104,209755
Tripura8,72072
Uttar Pradesh1878792926
Uttarakhand15,124200
West Bengal138,8702,794
Odisha75,537399
Andhra Pradesh353,1113,282
Jammu and Kashmir32,647617
Ladakh2,07718

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

