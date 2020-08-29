Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 29

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 34 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,018 42 Arunachal Pradesh 3,633 5 Assam 98,807 278 Bihar 1,30,848 674 Chandigarh 3,724 45 Chhattisgarh 27,013 251 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,266 2 Goa 16,006 175 Gujarat 92,601 2,978 Haryana 60,596 661 Himachal Pradesh 5,567 33 Jharkhand 34,676 377 Karnataka 3,18,752 5,368 Kerala 69,303 274 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 59,433 1,323 Maharashtra 7,47,995 23,775 Manipur 5,843 27 Meghalaya 2,202 8 Mizoram 1,003 0 Nagaland 3,805 9 Delhi 1,69,412 4,389 Puducherry 13,024 199 Punjab 49,378 1,307 Rajasthan 76,015 1,012 Sikkim 1,542 3 Tamil Nadu 4,09,238 7,050 Telangana 1,17,415 799 Tripura 10,436 89 Uttar Pradesh 2,13,824 3,294 Uttarakhand 17,865 239 West Bengal 1,53,754 3,073 Odisha 94,668 456 Andhra Pradesh 4,03,616 3,714 Jammu and Kashmir 35,831 678 Ladakh 2,492 27

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 25,83,948

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.