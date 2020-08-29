Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 29

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 29

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 34,55,601​​​​​​​; death toll stands at 62,634 as of August 29

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2020, 06:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 06:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 34 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

34,55,601 as of August 29

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

62,634

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands    3,018    42
Arunachal Pradesh    3,633    5
Assam    98,807    278
Bihar    1,30,848    674
Chandigarh    3,724    45
Chhattisgarh    27,013    251
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu    2,266    2
Goa    16,006    175
Gujarat    92,601    2,978
Haryana    60,596    661
Himachal Pradesh    5,567    33
Jharkhand    34,676    377
Karnataka    3,18,752    5,368
Kerala    69,303    274
Lakshadweep    0    0
Madhya Pradesh    59,433    1,323
Maharashtra    7,47,995    23,775
Manipur    5,843    27
Meghalaya     2,202    8
Mizoram    1,003    0
Nagaland    3,805    9
Delhi    1,69,412    4,389
Puducherry    13,024    199
Punjab    49,378    1,307
Rajasthan    76,015    1,012
Sikkim    1,542    3
Tamil Nadu4,09,238     7,050
Telangana    1,17,415    799
Tripura    10,436    89
Uttar Pradesh    2,13,824   3,294
Uttarakhand    17,865    239
West Bengal    1,53,754    3,073
Odisha    94,668    456
Andhra Pradesh    4,03,616    3,714
Jammu and Kashmir    35,831    678
Ladakh     2,492    27

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 25,83,948

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

