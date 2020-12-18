Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 18

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 18

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 99,75,270; death toll stands at 144,746 as of December 17

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Dec 18 2020, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 07:45 ist

India has witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world with over 99 lakh infections since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

99,75,270 as of December 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

144,746




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,85061
Arunachal Pradesh16,57455
Assam2,15,0421,007
Bihar2,45,3981,337
Chandigarh18,905304
Chhattisgarh2,61,9013,145
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3603
Goa49,657713
Gujarat2,32,1884,211
Haryana2,55,7282,782
Himachal Pradesh50,680836
Jharkhand1,12,1211,004
Karnataka9,05,90111,981
Kerala6,88,4092,734
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,27,9493,442
Maharashtra18,84,77348,499
Manipur27,454332
Meghalaya13,072133
Mizoram4,0857
Nagaland11,82073
Delhi6,13,35710,182
Puducherry37,622622
Punjab1,61,8315,150
Rajasthan2,95,9532,589
Sikkim5,398121
Tamil Nadu8,03,51611,942
Telangana2,79,6441,505
Tripura33,098378
Uttar Pradesh5,70,7898,136
Uttarakhand84,6891,384
West Bengal5,30,4569,235
Odisha3,25,1471,825
Andhra Pradesh8,77,3487,069
Jammu and Kashmir1,17,3171,826
Ladakh9,238123

 

 

No. of people discharged:

94,89,740

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

