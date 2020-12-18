Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 18

India has witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world with over 99 lakh infections since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

99,75,270 as of December 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

144,746







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,850 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,574 55 Assam 2,15,042 1,007 Bihar 2,45,398 1,337 Chandigarh 18,905 304 Chhattisgarh 2,61,901 3,145 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,360 3 Goa 49,657 713 Gujarat 2,32,188 4,211 Haryana 2,55,728 2,782 Himachal Pradesh 50,680 836 Jharkhand 1,12,121 1,004 Karnataka 9,05,901 11,981 Kerala 6,88,409 2,734 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,27,949 3,442 Maharashtra 18,84,773 48,499 Manipur 27,454 332 Meghalaya 13,072 133 Mizoram 4,085 7 Nagaland 11,820 73 Delhi 6,13,357 10,182 Puducherry 37,622 622 Punjab 1,61,831 5,150 Rajasthan 2,95,953 2,589 Sikkim 5,398 121 Tamil Nadu 8,03,516 11,942 Telangana 2,79,644 1,505 Tripura 33,098 378 Uttar Pradesh 5,70,789 8,136 Uttarakhand 84,689 1,384 West Bengal 5,30,456 9,235 Odisha 3,25,147 1,825 Andhra Pradesh 8,77,348 7,069 Jammu and Kashmir 1,17,317 1,826 Ladakh 9,238 123

No. of people discharged:

94,89,740

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.