Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 2

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 94 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 14 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

94,91,514 as of December 2

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,38,059







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,710 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,282 54 Assam 2,12,776 981 Bihar 2,36,098 1,268 Chandigarh 17,537 278 Chhattisgarh 2,37,322 2,861 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,332 2 Goa 48,124 690 Gujarat 2,11,257 4,004 Haryana 2,35,997 2,456 Himachal Pradesh 40,625 643 Jharkhand 1,09,332 969 Karnataka 8,86,227 11,792 Kerala 6,02,982 2,270 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,07,485 3,270 Maharashtra 18,28,826 47,246 Manipur 25,243 289 Meghalaya 11,875 112 Mizoram 3,847 6 Nagaland 11,209 64 Delhi 5,74,380 9,260 Puducherry 37,020 611 Punjab 1,52,709 4,821 Rajasthan 2,70,410 2,331 Sikkim 4,989 109 Tamil Nadu 7,83,319 11,722 Telangana 2,70,318 1,461 Tripura 32,726 367 Uttar Pradesh 5,45,545 7,788 Uttarakhand 75,268 1,238 West Bengal 4,86,799 8,476 Odisha 3,19,103 1,744 Andhra Pradesh 8,68,749 6,996 Jammu and Kashmir 1,10,678 1,702 Ladakh 8,415 117

No. of people discharged: 88,89,585

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.