Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 2

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 2

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 94,91,514; death toll stands at 1,38,059 as of December 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2020, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 07:48 ist
Employees operate a filling machine inside a lab at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, November 30, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 94 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 14 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

94,91,514 as of December 2

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,38,059




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,71061
Arunachal Pradesh16,28254
Assam2,12,776981
Bihar2,36,0981,268
Chandigarh17,537278
Chhattisgarh2,37,3222,861
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3322
Goa48,124690
Gujarat2,11,2574,004
Haryana2,35,9972,456
Himachal Pradesh40,625643
Jharkhand1,09,332969
Karnataka8,86,22711,792
Kerala6,02,9822,270
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,07,4853,270
Maharashtra18,28,82647,246
Manipur25,243289
Meghalaya11,875112
Mizoram3,8476
Nagaland11,20964
Delhi5,74,3809,260
Puducherry37,020611
Punjab1,52,7094,821
Rajasthan2,70,4102,331
Sikkim4,989109
Tamil Nadu7,83,31911,722
Telangana2,70,3181,461
Tripura32,726367
Uttar Pradesh5,45,5457,788
Uttarakhand75,2681,238
West Bengal4,86,7998,476
Odisha3,19,1031,744
Andhra Pradesh8,68,7496,996
Jammu and Kashmir1,10,6781,702
Ladakh8,415117

 

No. of people discharged: 88,89,585     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

