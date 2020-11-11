Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 11

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 11

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 85,91,881; death toll stands at 1,27,065 as of November 11

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 11 2020, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 08:09 ist
More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 12 lakh people dead globally. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 85 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 12 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 85,91,881 as of November 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,27,065




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,46360
Arunachal Pradesh15,48446
Assam209,117947
Bihar222,9171,151
Chandigarh15,249237
Chhattisgarh202,5232,464
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2742
Goa45,209647
Gujarat181,6703,768
Haryana185,2311,919
Himachal Pradesh26,197384
Jharkhand104,688905
Karnataka848,85011,410
Kerala489,7021,714
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh178,1683,034
Maharashtra1,723,13545,325
Manipur20,558198
Meghalaya10,23094
Mizoram3,1562
Nagaland9,50349
Delhi443,5527,060
Puducherry35,900602
Punjab137,9994,338
Rajasthan213,1691,998
Sikkim4,25779
Tamil Nadu746,07911,362
Telangana252,4551,385
Tripura31,622359
Uttar Pradesh499,1997,231
Uttarakhand65,6771,075
West Bengal409,2217,350
Odisha302,7931,441
Andhra Pradesh844,3596,802
Jammu and Kashmir99,3521,542
Ladakh6,92385

No. of people discharged: 79,63,457     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

