Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 11

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 85 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 12 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 85,91,881 as of November 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,27,065







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,463 60 Arunachal Pradesh 15,484 46 Assam 209,117 947 Bihar 222,917 1,151 Chandigarh 15,249 237 Chhattisgarh 202,523 2,464 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,274 2 Goa 45,209 647 Gujarat 181,670 3,768 Haryana 185,231 1,919 Himachal Pradesh 26,197 384 Jharkhand 104,688 905 Karnataka 848,850 11,410 Kerala 489,702 1,714 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 178,168 3,034 Maharashtra 1,723,135 45,325 Manipur 20,558 198 Meghalaya 10,230 94 Mizoram 3,156 2 Nagaland 9,503 49 Delhi 443,552 7,060 Puducherry 35,900 602 Punjab 137,999 4,338 Rajasthan 213,169 1,998 Sikkim 4,257 79 Tamil Nadu 746,079 11,362 Telangana 252,455 1,385 Tripura 31,622 359 Uttar Pradesh 499,199 7,231 Uttarakhand 65,677 1,075 West Bengal 409,221 7,350 Odisha 302,793 1,441 Andhra Pradesh 844,359 6,802 Jammu and Kashmir 99,352 1,542 Ladakh 6,923 85

No. of people discharged: 79,63,457

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.