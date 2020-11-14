Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 14

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 14

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 87,22,717; death toll stands at 128,567 as of November 14

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 14 2020, 07:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 07:23 ist
More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 12 lakh people dead globally. Credit: DH Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 87 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 12 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

87,22,717 as of November 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 128,567




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,50761
Arunachal Pradesh15,70147
Assam209,835957
Bihar225,5001,167
Chandigarh15,543244
Chhattisgarh207,7402,527
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2782
Goa45,605656
Gujarat184,9643,785
Haryana193,1111,979
Himachal Pradesh28,183411
Jharkhand105,493917
Karnataka855,91211,474
Kerala508,2551,796
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh180,9973,065
Maharashtra1,736,32945,682
Manipur21,211207
Meghalaya10,51198
Mizoram3,3092
Nagaland9,61553
Delhi459,9757,228
Puducherry36,179607
Punjab139,8694,412
Rajasthan219,3272,032
Sikkim4,36885
Tamil Nadu752,52111,440
Telangana255,6631,397
Tripura31,841360
Uttar Pradesh505,4267,302
Uttarakhand67,2391,093
West Bengal420,8407,506
Odisha305,9861,483
Andhra Pradesh849,7056,837
Jammu and Kashmir100,9681,566
Ladakh7,21189

No. of people discharged: 87,22,717

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

