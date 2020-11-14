Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 14

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 87 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 12 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

87,22,717 as of November 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 128,567







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,507 61 Arunachal Pradesh 15,701 47 Assam 209,835 957 Bihar 225,500 1,167 Chandigarh 15,543 244 Chhattisgarh 207,740 2,527 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,278 2 Goa 45,605 656 Gujarat 184,964 3,785 Haryana 193,111 1,979 Himachal Pradesh 28,183 411 Jharkhand 105,493 917 Karnataka 855,912 11,474 Kerala 508,255 1,796 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 180,997 3,065 Maharashtra 1,736,329 45,682 Manipur 21,211 207 Meghalaya 10,511 98 Mizoram 3,309 2 Nagaland 9,615 53 Delhi 459,975 7,228 Puducherry 36,179 607 Punjab 139,869 4,412 Rajasthan 219,327 2,032 Sikkim 4,368 85 Tamil Nadu 752,521 11,440 Telangana 255,663 1,397 Tripura 31,841 360 Uttar Pradesh 505,426 7,302 Uttarakhand 67,239 1,093 West Bengal 420,840 7,506 Odisha 305,986 1,483 Andhra Pradesh 849,705 6,837 Jammu and Kashmir 100,968 1,566 Ladakh 7,211 89

No. of people discharged: 87,22,717

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.