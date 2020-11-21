Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 21

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 90 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 90,48,425 as of November 21

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,32,691







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,604 61 Arunachal Pradesh 15,976 49 Assam 2,11,204 971 Bihar 2,29,969 1,212 Chandigarh 16,472 255 Chhattisgarh 2,17,562 2,672 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,288 2 Goa 46,632 672 Gujarat 1,94,402 3,837 Haryana 2,12,355 2,138 Himachal Pradesh 32,785 491 Jharkhand 1,06,972 937 Karnataka 8,69,561 11,621 Kerala 5,51,669 1,997 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,89,546 3,138 Maharashtra 17,68,695 46,511 Manipur 22,748 231 Meghalaya 11,152 106 Mizoram 3,541 5 Nagaland 10,608 58 Delhi 5,17,238 8,159 Puducherry 36,585 609 Punjab 1,44,995 4,572 Rajasthan 2,37,669 2,130 Sikkim 4,609 95 Tamil Nadu 7,66,677 11,568 Telangana 2,61,728 1,423 Tripura 32,292 365 Uttar Pradesh 5,21,988 7,500 Uttarakhand 70,205 1,138 West Bengal 4,49,131 7,923 Odisha 3,12,545 1,608 Andhra Pradesh 8,59,932 6,920 Jammu and Kashmir 1,05,376 1,622 Ladakh 7,714 95

No. of people discharged: 84,28,409

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.