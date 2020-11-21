Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 21

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 21

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 90,48,425; death toll stands at 1,32,691 as of November 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Covid-19 Tracker LIVE,
  • Nov 21 2020, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 07:56 ist
A health worker wearing protective gear waits to collect swab samples from people during a medical screening for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a garment wholesale market in Mumbai on November 20, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 90 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 90,48,425 as of November 21

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,32,691




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,60461
Arunachal Pradesh15,97649
Assam2,11,204971
Bihar2,29,9691,212
Chandigarh16,472255
Chhattisgarh2,17,5622,672
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2882
Goa46,632672
Gujarat1,94,4023,837
Haryana2,12,3552,138
Himachal Pradesh32,785491
Jharkhand1,06,972937
Karnataka8,69,56111,621
Kerala5,51,6691,997
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,89,5463,138
Maharashtra17,68,69546,511
Manipur22,748231
Meghalaya11,152106
Mizoram3,5415
Nagaland10,60858
Delhi5,17,2388,159
Puducherry36,585609
Punjab1,44,9954,572
Rajasthan2,37,6692,130
Sikkim4,60995
Tamil Nadu7,66,67711,568
Telangana2,61,7281,423
Tripura32,292365
Uttar Pradesh5,21,9887,500
Uttarakhand70,2051,138
West Bengal4,49,1317,923
Odisha3,12,5451,608
Andhra Pradesh8,59,9326,920
Jammu and Kashmir1,05,3761,622
Ladakh7,71495

No. of people discharged: 84,28,409

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

