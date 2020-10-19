Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 19

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 74 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

7,508,695 as of October 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

114,346







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,083 56 Arunachal Pradesh 13,348 30 Assam 200,391 865 Bihar 203,457 990 Chandigarh 13,582 207 Chhattisgarh 147,866 1,439 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,180 2 Goa 40,400 538 Gujarat 158,635 3,629 Haryana 149,081 1,640 Himachal Pradesh 18,522 265 Jharkhand 95,967 832 Karnataka 765,586 10,478 Kerala 334,228 1,139 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 160,188 2,773 Maharashtra 1,595,381 42,115 Manipur 15,141 111 Meghalaya 8,404 75 Mizoram 2,253 0 Nagaland 7,698 27 Delhi 331,017 6,009 Puducherry 32,978 574 Punjab 127,154 3,999 Rajasthan 171,281 1,735 Sikkim 3,567 59 Tamil Nadu 687,400 10,642 Telangana 222,111 1,271 Tripura 29,468 329 Uttar Pradesh 452,660 6,629 Uttarakhand 57,648 924 West Bengal 317,053 5,992 Odisha 266,345 1,121 Andhra Pradesh 779,146 6,406 Jammu and Kashmir 87,942 1,379 Ladakh 5,534 66

No. of people discharged: 65,97,209

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.