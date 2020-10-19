Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 19

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 19

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 7,508,695; death toll stands at 114,346 as of October 19

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 19 2020, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 07:36 ist
A model of a migrant mother symbolising Hindu Goddess Durga and holding a child is surrounded by relief material as a theme decoration to create awareness about the migrant labourers' social issues during the lockdown previously imposed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, at a makeshift place for worship ahead of the Hindi festival 'Durga Puja' in Kolkata on October 17, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 74 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

7,508,695 as of October 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

114,346




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,08356
Arunachal Pradesh13,34830
Assam200,391865
Bihar203,457990
Chandigarh13,582207
Chhattisgarh147,8661,439
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,1802
Goa40,400538
Gujarat158,6353,629
Haryana149,0811,640
Himachal Pradesh18,522265
Jharkhand95,967832
Karnataka765,58610,478
Kerala334,2281,139
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh160,1882,773
Maharashtra1,595,38142,115
Manipur15,141111
Meghalaya8,40475
Mizoram2,2530
Nagaland7,69827
Delhi331,0176,009
Puducherry32,978574
Punjab127,1543,999
Rajasthan171,2811,735
Sikkim3,56759
Tamil Nadu687,40010,642
Telangana222,1111,271
Tripura29,468329
Uttar Pradesh452,6606,629
Uttarakhand57,648924
West Bengal317,0535,992
Odisha266,3451,121
Andhra Pradesh779,1466,406
Jammu and Kashmir87,9421,379
Ladakh5,53466

 

No. of people discharged: 65,97,209     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

