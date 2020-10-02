Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 2

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 63 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3835 53 Arunachal Pradesh 9796 16 Assam 182396 711 Bihar 184276 906 Chandigarh 12057 164 Chhattisgarh 113602 957 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3040 2 Goa 33942 440 Gujarat 138745 3463 Haryana 129912 1402 Himachal Pradesh 15041 188 Jharkhand 83651 713 Karnataka 611837 8994 Kerala 204241 771 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 130088 2336 Maharashtra 1400922 37056 Manipur 11111 68 Meghalaya 5802 51 Mizoram 2018 0 Nagaland 6244 22 Delhi 282752 5401 Puducherry 28024 525 Punjab 115151 3451 Rajasthan 137485 1500 Sikkim 3012 37 Tamil Nadu 603290 9586 Telangana 193600 1135 Tripura 26066 283 Uttar Pradesh 403101 5864 Uttarakhand 49248 625 West Bengal 260324 5016 Odisha 222734 859 Andhra Pradesh 700235 5869 Jammu and Kashmir 76163 1198 Ladakh 4269 58

No. of people discharged: 52,73,201

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.