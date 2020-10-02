Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 2

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 2

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 63,88,010; death toll stands at 99,720 as of October 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 02 2020, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 08:23 ist
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) waits to collect swab samples from residents for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at a temporarory collection centre in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad on October 1, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 63 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

63,88,010 as of October 2

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

99,720




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands383553
Arunachal Pradesh979616
Assam182396711
Bihar184276906
Chandigarh12057164
Chhattisgarh113602957
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu30402
Goa33942440
Gujarat1387453463
Haryana1299121402
Himachal Pradesh15041188
Jharkhand83651713
Karnataka6118378994
Kerala204241771
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1300882336
Maharashtra140092237056
Manipur1111168
Meghalaya580251
Mizoram20180
Nagaland624422
Delhi2827525401
Puducherry28024525
Punjab1151513451
Rajasthan1374851500
Sikkim301237
Tamil Nadu6032909586
Telangana1936001135
Tripura26066283
Uttar Pradesh4031015864
Uttarakhand49248625
West Bengal2603245016
Odisha222734859
Andhra Pradesh7002355869
Jammu and Kashmir761631198
Ladakh426958

No. of people discharged: 52,73,201

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

