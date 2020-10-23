Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 23

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 77 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,168 56 Arunachal Pradesh 13,912 31 Assam 202,774 889 Bihar 208,377 1,019 Chandigarh 13,848 209 Chhattisgarh 167,639 1,584 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,207 3 Goa 41,339 557 Gujarat 1,64,121 3,670 Haryana 1,54,495 1,688 Himachal Pradesh 19,844 279 Jharkhand 98,061 851 Karnataka 7,88,551 10,770 Kerala 369323 1,256 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,64,341 2,842 Maharashtra 16,25,197 42,831 Manipur 16,621 128 Meghalaya 8,621 77 Mizoram 2,310 0 Nagaland 8,139 28 Delhi 3,44,318 6,163 Puducherry 33,622 580 Punjab 1,29,693 4,072 Rajasthan 1,80,755 1,800 Sikkim 3,677 63 Tamil Nadu 7,00,193 10,825 Telangana 227,580 1,292 Tripura 29,925 334 Uttar Pradesh 463877 6,790 Uttarakhand 59,508 968 West Bengal 3,37,283 6,308 Odisha 274,181 1,181 Andhra Pradesh 7,96,919 6,524 Jammu and Kashmir 90,166 1,412 Ladakh 5,695 68

No. of people discharged: 67,95,103

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.