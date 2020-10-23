Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 23

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 23

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 77,52,280; death toll stands at 1,17,148 as of October 23

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 23 2020, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 07:55 ist
Hindu devotees wearing personal protective equipment perform Dandiya, a traditional dance, in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a "pandal" or a temporary platform, on the first day of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 22, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 77 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

77,52,280 as of October 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 117,148




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,16856
Arunachal Pradesh13,91231
Assam202,774889
Bihar208,3771,019
Chandigarh13,848209
Chhattisgarh167,6391,584
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2073
Goa41,339557
Gujarat1,64,1213,670
Haryana1,54,4951,688
Himachal Pradesh19,844279
Jharkhand98,061851
Karnataka7,88,55110,770
Kerala3693231,256
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,64,3412,842
Maharashtra16,25,19742,831
Manipur16,621128
Meghalaya8,62177
Mizoram2,3100
Nagaland8,13928
Delhi3,44,3186,163
Puducherry33,622580
Punjab1,29,6934,072
Rajasthan1,80,7551,800
Sikkim3,67763
Tamil Nadu7,00,19310,825
Telangana227,5801,292
Tripura29,925334
Uttar Pradesh4638776,790
Uttarakhand59,508968
West Bengal3,37,2836,308
Odisha274,1811,181
Andhra Pradesh7,96,9196,524
Jammu and Kashmir90,1661,412
Ladakh5,69568

No. of people discharged: 67,95,103     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

