Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 5

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 66,14,835​​​​​​​; death toll stands at 1,02,527 as of October 5

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 05 2020, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 07:47 ist
Migrants who returned from their hometown of Uttar Pradesh wait in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease during a rapid antigen testing campaign at a railway station, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 65 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

66,14,835 as of October 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,02,527




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,86853
Arunachal Pradesh1054818
Assam186200749
Bihar3868915
Chandigarh12,445174
Chhattisgarh121,4001,031
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,0702
Goa35,328456
Gujarat1,42,7003,499
Haryana132,5761,450
Himachal Pradesh15,851212
Jharkhand87210743
Karnataka6,40,6619,286
Kerala2,29,886836
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1356382,399
Maharashtra14,43,40938,084
Manipur11,85574
Meghalaya6,45654
Mizoram2,1200
Nagaland6,55222
Delhi2,90,6135,510
Puducherry28,752532
Punjab1,18,1573,603
Rajasthan143,9961,530
Sikkim3,17445
Tamil Nadu6,19,9969,784
Telangana199,2761,163
Tripura26,874293
Uttar Pradesh411,0005,977
Uttarakhand51,481648
West Bengal2,70,3315,194
Odisha229,387892
Andhra Pradesh7,19,2565,941
Jammu and Kashmir79,1061,242
Ladakh4,47761

No. of people discharged: 55,09,966

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

