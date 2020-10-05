Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 5

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 65 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

66,14,835 as of October 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,02,527







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,868 53 Arunachal Pradesh 10548 18 Assam 186200 749 Bihar 3868 915 Chandigarh 12,445 174 Chhattisgarh 121,400 1,031 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,070 2 Goa 35,328 456 Gujarat 1,42,700 3,499 Haryana 132,576 1,450 Himachal Pradesh 15,851 212 Jharkhand 87210 743 Karnataka 6,40,661 9,286 Kerala 2,29,886 836 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 135638 2,399 Maharashtra 14,43,409 38,084 Manipur 11,855 74 Meghalaya 6,456 54 Mizoram 2,120 0 Nagaland 6,552 22 Delhi 2,90,613 5,510 Puducherry 28,752 532 Punjab 1,18,157 3,603 Rajasthan 143,996 1,530 Sikkim 3,174 45 Tamil Nadu 6,19,996 9,784 Telangana 199,276 1,163 Tripura 26,874 293 Uttar Pradesh 411,000 5,977 Uttarakhand 51,481 648 West Bengal 2,70,331 5,194 Odisha 229,387 892 Andhra Pradesh 7,19,256 5,941 Jammu and Kashmir 79,106 1,242 Ladakh 4,477 61

No. of people discharged: 55,09,966

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.