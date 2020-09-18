Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 18

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 18

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 18 2020, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 07:39 ist
A medical worker stands next to an oxygen cylinder at the Yatharth Hospital in Noida. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 52 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

 

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

5,205,044 as of September 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

84,311

  




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,60452
Arunachal Pradesh6,69213
Assam148,969511
Bihar164,224855
Chandigarh9,256106
Chhattisgarh73,966611
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,8102
Goa26,783327
Gujarat119,0883,273
Haryana103,7761,069
Himachal Pradesh11,00796
Jharkhand66,074579
Karnataka494,3567,629
Kerala1,22,214489
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh97,9061,877
Maharashtra1,145,84031,351
Manipur8,43051
Meghalaya4,35732
Mizoram1,5060
Nagaland5,30615
Delhi234,7014,877
Puducherry21,428431
Punjab90,0322,646
Rajasthan  108,4941,293
Sikkim2,22119
Tamil Nadu5,25,4208,618
Telangana165,0031,005
Tripura20,699227
Uttar Pradesh336,2944,771
Uttarakhand37,139460
West Bengal215,5804,183
Odisha167,161669
Andhra Pradesh601,462  5,177
Jammu and Kashmir59,711951
Ladakh3,53546

No. of people discharged: 40,25,079Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

