Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 18

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 52 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

5,205,044 as of September 18

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,604 52 Arunachal Pradesh 6,692 13 Assam 148,969 511 Bihar 164,224 855 Chandigarh 9,256 106 Chhattisgarh 73,966 611 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,810 2 Goa 26,783 327 Gujarat 119,088 3,273 Haryana 103,776 1,069 Himachal Pradesh 11,007 96 Jharkhand 66,074 579 Karnataka 494,356 7,629 Kerala 1,22,214 489 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 97,906 1,877 Maharashtra 1,145,840 31,351 Manipur 8,430 51 Meghalaya 4,357 32 Mizoram 1,506 0 Nagaland 5,306 15 Delhi 234,701 4,877 Puducherry 21,428 431 Punjab 90,032 2,646 Rajasthan 108,494 1,293 Sikkim 2,221 19 Tamil Nadu 5,25,420 8,618 Telangana 165,003 1,005 Tripura 20,699 227 Uttar Pradesh 336,294 4,771 Uttarakhand 37,139 460 West Bengal 215,580 4,183 Odisha 167,161 669 Andhra Pradesh 601,462 5,177 Jammu and Kashmir 59,711 951 Ladakh 3,535 46

No. of people discharged: 40,25,079

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.