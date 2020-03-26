Coronavirus news live updates: India's positive case tally reaches 660; death toll at 14

India enters the second day of lockdown. The number of positive cases is pouring in and the total has climbed to 660. Gujarat and Srinagar reported coronavirus deaths, bringing India's toll to 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'Mahabharata'-like war against the coronavirus. How will the nation overcome this challenge, and can it win the war in 21 days? Stay tuned for more updates.
Russia to ground all international flights from midnight
Russia will halt all international flights from midnight on Friday under a government decree listing new measures against the coronavirus outbreak.
The decree published on Thursday orders aviation authorities to halt all regular and charter flights, with the exception of special flights evacuating Russian citizens from abroad.(AFP)
Meanwhile, some good news from China
Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus cases as the country's epicentre of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders, but imported cases rose as Beijing ramped controls to prevent a resurgence of infections.
United States fights against coronavirus
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would sign a $2 trillion legislative package to address the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic into law immediately after it is passed and encouraged lawmakers to bring it over the finish line.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor appeals to the government:
Food for thought
Asking people to stay at home & shutting down population movement is buying time & reducing the pressure on health systems. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO
Ben Stokes gearing up for IPL despite coronavirus lockdown
England all-rounder BenStokessays he is working hard to stay in shape for next month's Indian Premier League, even though he knows the tournament is unlikely to go ahead.
Stokesis one of the 13 England players due to feature in the lucrative franchise-based Twenty20 competition, which has been postponed to April 15 due to thecoronaviruspandemic.
Karnataka follows Delhi: "If your landlord is evicting you during the COVID-19 lockdown for being a doctor or health worker, DCs of respective districts, Commissioners and Joint Commissioners of respective municipal corporations, and DCPs in respective districts are authorised to take action against respective landlords under Epidemic Diseases Act for obstruction of public servants in discharging their duties."
Social distancing marks made before hypermarket chains in Belagavi.(DH Photo)
People buy vegetables in a market, in the old quarters of Delhi. (Reuters photo)
Person living in same residence as Pope Francis, tests positive for coronavirus
A person who lives in the same Vatican residence as Pope Francis has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated in an Italian hospital, the Rome newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday.
At least 20 Indians stranded in Peru awaiting Indian govt aid amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Their honeymoon trip across picturesque destinations of South America ended abruptly for this 28-year-old former flight attendant and her husband, who are stuck in Peru amidst a national clampdown, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Game Zero: Spread of coronavirus linked to Champions League match
It was the biggest soccer game in Atalanta's history and a third of Bergamo's population made the short trip to Milan's famed San Siro Stadium.
Nearly 2,500 fans of visiting Spanish club Valencia also travelled to that Champions League match.
Indian students currently in Pakistan should observe precautions against COVID-19 and stay safe. They may contact High Commission at 03028514549: High Commission of India, Islamabad. (ANI)
Security personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in New Delhi. (AFP photo)
COVID-19 cases in Delhi have risen to 36. A mohalla clinic doctor & 4 others have been tested positive after they came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia. The doctor's wife & daughter have also tested positive. A total of 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (ANI)
A 65-year-old woman from Mumbai who tested positive for Coronavirus, passes away; cause of death yet to be ascertained: Maharashtra Health Department
Till now, 43 positive cases of Coronavirus have been detected in the state: Gujarat Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Jayanti Ravi
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on March 26
The spread of novelcoronavirusin India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 600 people.
A 21-year-old woman (whose parents tested positive), a 32-year-old man with travel history to Dubai, a 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man have been tested positive for Coronavirus: Dr. Sudhir Singh, Incharge, Isolation Ward, King George's Medical University. (ANI)
2 new positive cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai and Thane; Till now, the total number of positive cases in the state is 124: Health Department, Maharashtra (ANI)
A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora, Srinagar passes away due to Coronavirus; Four of his contacts also tested positive yesterday: J&K Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal. (ANI)
Coronavirus: Five more test positive in Madhya Pradesh, state's tally rises to 20
The number ofCOVID-19cases inMadhyaPradeshrose to20withfivemorepatients in Indore hospitalstestingcoronaviruspositive, health officials said on Thursday.
A migrant worker holding her baby cries after she missed out on receiving free food outside Howrah railway station in Kolkata. (Reuters photo)
A crisis within a crisis: Addicts at risk as drug support groups close
Coronavirus is forcing support groups for millions of addicts around the world to shut, leaving many to struggle alone at a time of isolation and anxiety and heightening their risk of relapse.
US coronavirus cases cross 60,000, 827 dead: Tracker
The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States reached 60,115 on Wednesday while 827 people had died, a tracker run by Johns Hopkins University showed.
Three persons test positive for coronavirus in Goa
Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases.
West Bengal: A 66-year-old man in Nayabad tests positive for Coronavirus. Total number of positive cases in the state rise to 10. (ANI)
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus cases in India. Stay tuned for live updates.