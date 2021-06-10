Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 10

India reported less than one lakh Covid-19 cases for the second straight day on Wednesday, bringing in sight the receding of the second wave of the virus.
However, the fatality rate is still quite high. Death figures have a built-in lag as many who were infected during the wave are succumbing to the illness weeks later.
Coronavirus in India
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,90,89,069 as of June 10, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
3,53,528 as of June 10, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,154
|125
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,771,007
|11,629
|Arunachal Pradesh
|30,000
|126
|Assam
|442,694
|3,738
|Bihar
|714,590
|5,458
|Chandigarh
|60,778
|779
|Chhattisgarh
|982,962
|13,257
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10,427
|4
|Delhi
|1,429,791
|24,668
|Goa
|160,284
|2,859
|Gujarat
|817,707
|9,955
|Haryana
|763,566
|8,789
|Himachal Pradesh
|196,351
|3,328
|Jammu and Kashmir
|302,651
|4,101
|Jharkhand
|342,179
|5,073
|Karnataka
|2,717,289
|32,099
|Kerala
|2,657,962
|10,281
|Ladakh
|19,330
|195
|Lakshadweep
|8,874
|42
|Madhya Pradesh
|786,302
|8,405
|Maharashtra
|5,852,891
|101,172
|Manipur
|56,576
|908
|Meghalaya
|39,535
|678
|Mizoram
|14,196
|57
|Nagaland
|23,051
|432
|Odisha
|825,110
|3,080
|Puducherry
|110,106
|1,644
|Punjab
|582,081
|15,219
|Rajasthan
|947,504
|8,719
|Sikkim
|17,425
|275
|Tamil Nadu
|2,274,704
|27,765
|Telangana
|595,000
|3,409
|Tripura
|56,794
|577
|Uttarakhand
|334,965
|6,797
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,699,787
|21,425
|West Bengal
|1,437,446
|16,460
Total Vaccination: 23,90,58,360 No. of people discharged: 2,75,04,126
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19
