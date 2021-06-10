Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 10

India reported less than one lakh Covid-19 cases for the second straight day on Wednesday, bringing in sight the receding of the second wave of the virus.

However, the fatality rate is still quite high. Death figures have a built-in lag as many who were infected during the wave are succumbing to the illness weeks later.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,90,89,069 as of June 10, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

3,53,528 as of June 10, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7,154 125 Andhra Pradesh 1,771,007 11,629 Arunachal Pradesh 30,000 126 Assam 442,694 3,738 Bihar 714,590 5,458 Chandigarh 60,778 779 Chhattisgarh 982,962 13,257 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10,427 4 Delhi 1,429,791 24,668 Goa 160,284 2,859 Gujarat 817,707 9,955 Haryana 763,566 8,789 Himachal Pradesh 196,351 3,328 Jammu and Kashmir 302,651 4,101 Jharkhand 342,179 5,073 Karnataka 2,717,289 32,099 Kerala 2,657,962 10,281 Ladakh 19,330 195 Lakshadweep 8,874 42 Madhya Pradesh 786,302 8,405 Maharashtra 5,852,891 101,172 Manipur 56,576 908 Meghalaya 39,535 678 Mizoram 14,196 57 Nagaland 23,051 432 Odisha 825,110 3,080 Puducherry 110,106 1,644 Punjab 582,081 15,219 Rajasthan 947,504 8,719 Sikkim 17,425 275 Tamil Nadu 2,274,704 27,765 Telangana 595,000 3,409 Tripura 56,794 577 Uttarakhand 334,965 6,797 Uttar Pradesh 1,699,787 21,425 West Bengal 1,437,446 16,460

Total Vaccination: 23,90,58,360 No. of people discharged: 2,75,04,126

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19