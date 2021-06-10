Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 10

State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 10

State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 10

  Jun 10 2021
India reported less than one lakh Covid-19 cases for the second straight day on Wednesday, bringing in sight the receding of the second wave of the virus. 

However, the fatality rate is still quite high. Death figures have a built-in lag as many who were infected during the wave are succumbing to the illness weeks later.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

2,90,89,069 as of June 10, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

3,53,528 as of June 10, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7,154125
Andhra Pradesh1,771,00711,629
Arunachal Pradesh30,000126
Assam442,6943,738
Bihar714,5905,458
Chandigarh60,778779
Chhattisgarh982,96213,257
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10,4274
Delhi1,429,79124,668
Goa160,2842,859
Gujarat817,7079,955
Haryana763,5668,789
Himachal Pradesh196,3513,328
Jammu and Kashmir302,6514,101
Jharkhand342,1795,073
Karnataka2,717,28932,099
Kerala2,657,96210,281
Ladakh19,330195
Lakshadweep8,87442
Madhya Pradesh786,3028,405
Maharashtra5,852,891101,172
Manipur56,576908
Meghalaya39,535678
Mizoram14,19657
Nagaland23,051432
Odisha825,1103,080
Puducherry110,1061,644
Punjab582,08115,219
Rajasthan947,5048,719
Sikkim17,425275
Tamil Nadu2,274,70427,765
Telangana595,0003,409
Tripura56,794577
Uttarakhand334,9656,797
Uttar Pradesh1,699,78721,425
West Bengal1,437,44616,460

Total Vaccination: 23,90,58,360 No. of people discharged: 2,75,04,126

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19

