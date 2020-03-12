Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has reached many other cities in the country, infecting several people.

The novel coronavirus, which originated in China, has claimed thousands of lives across the globe. With no cure known so far for the disease, COVID-19 has become a major issue for the entire world.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

While the impact of the novel coronavirus has been the most in China and Italy, India also is within its grasp. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus reached other cities/regions including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir among others.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the epidemic in India is worrisome.

Below is the list of total positive cases in India and state-wise impact of the epidemic, as per Union Ministry of Health. (The list will be regularly updated)

Total number of positive cases in India: 74 as on March 12

States/UT with confirmed positive cases:

Kerala: 17

Punjab: 1

Delhi: 6

Jammu and Kashmir: 1

Ladakh: 3

Rajasthan: 3 (including 2 foreigners)

Uttar Pradesh: 11 (including one foreigner)

Maharashtra: 11

Karnataka: 5

Tamil Nadu: 1

Telangana: 1

Haryana: 14 (all foreigners)