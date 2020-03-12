Coronavirus: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India stands at 74 as on March 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 12 2020, 14:56pm ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2020, 16:39pm ist
This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the US Food and Drug Administration shows the coronavirus,COVID-19. (AFP Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has reached many other cities in the country, infecting several people.

The novel coronavirus, which originated in China, has claimed thousands of lives across the globe. With no cure known so far for the disease, COVID-19 has become a major issue for the entire world.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

While the impact of the novel coronavirus has been the most in China and Italy, India also is within its grasp. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus reached other cities/regions including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir among others.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the epidemic in India is worrisome.

Below is the list of total positive cases in India and state-wise impact of the epidemic, as per Union Ministry of Health. (The list will be regularly updated)

Total number of positive cases in India: 74 as on March 12

 

States/UT with confirmed positive cases:
Kerala: 17
Punjab: 1
 Delhi: 6
Jammu and Kashmir: 1
Ladakh: 3
Rajasthan: 3 (including 2 foreigners)
Uttar Pradesh: 11 (including one foreigner)
Maharashtra: 11
Karnataka: 5
Tamil Nadu: 1
Telangana: 1
Haryana: 14 (all foreigners)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rajasthan
union ministry of health
China
Kerala
Comments (+)
 