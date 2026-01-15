<p class="bodytext">On January 18, the Mutt’s pontiff Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swami will ascend the ‘Sarvajna Peetha’ for the fourth time, after receiving the Akshaya Pathre from the outgoing Krishnapur Mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swami. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Cultural and spiritual programmes are already being staged at two places — Kanakadasa Vedike at Rajangana Parking Lot and Ananda Theertha Vedike near Car Street. </p>.Grand Pura Pravesha of Shiroor Mutt seer held in Udupi.<p class="bodytext">Puthige Mutt Deewan Prasanna Acharya told <span class="italic">DH</span> that Horakanike from different temples and donors are arriving in huge numbers in the form of rice, vegetables, coconuts and cash.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The storehouse, located adjacent to Rajangana parking area, is already brimming with grocery items. These groceries will come in handy for feeding lakhs of devotees attending the two-day Paryaya festivities, he added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lights are being installed on the roads connecting Udupi to Manipal and Udupi to Danda Theertha in Kaup. Stalls of various types are set up all over Car Street and in and around Rajangana.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Mutt has received a fresh coat of paint. The Car Street is being decked with flowers and basket lamps.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Several foreign delegates will take part in the Paryaya Mahotsava.Dr William F Ve dley, vice president of World Religious and Spiritual Institute in the US and Rev Kosho Niwano, president-Designate of Rissho Kosei-Kai, are some of the guests from foreign countries who have confirmed their participation.</p>