Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 4

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country, affecting over 3,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown for the past few days as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead worldwide.

While the impact of the novel coronavirus has been the most in China and Italy, India also is within its grasp. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus reached other cities/regions including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir among others.

We, at Deccan Herald, bring to you the list of total positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the epidemic, according to the Union Ministry of Health and sources (the list will be updated regularly).

The total number of positive cases (including deaths) in India: 3036 as of April 4.

Total deaths in India: 86

Andhra Pradesh: 1

Haryana: 1

Rajasthan: 3

Uttar Pradesh: 2

Telangana: 11

Madhya Pradesh: 8

Karnataka: 4

Delhi: 6

Maharashtra: 21

Punjab: 5

Bihar: 1

Gujarat: 9

West Bengal: 7

Himachal Pradesh: 2

Tamil Nadu: 1

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Kerala: 3

States/UT with confirmed positive cases: (State-wise details are updated as we receive information)

Kerala: 286

Punjab: 53

Delhi: 386

Jammu and Kashmir: 75

Ladakh: 13

Rajasthan: 179

Uttar Pradesh: 172

Maharashtra: 490

Karnataka: 128

Tamil Nadu: 411

Telangana: 237

Haryana: 43

Andhra Pradesh: 152

Himachal Pradesh: 4

Gujarat: 95

Uttarakhand: 16

Odisha: 9

West Bengal: 53

Chandigarh: 16

Chhattisgarh: 18

Madhya Pradesh: 154

Bihar: 29

Puducherry: 6

Manipur: 2

Mizoram: 1

Goa: 7

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 10

Jharkhand: 1

Assam: 20

Arunachal Pradesh: 1

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 151

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the epidemic in India is worrisome.