Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 14

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 14

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 9,01,646; death toll stands at 23,665 as of July 14

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2020, 06:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 06:59 ist
In this picture taken on July 10, 2020, a man speaks on a mobile phone while wearing a scarf over his mouth as a facemask during the novel coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 9 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

 

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 9,01,646 as of July 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 23,665

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1630
Arunachal Pradesh3592
Assam1607135
Bihar16642143
Chandigarh5598
Chhattisgarh405919
Dadar and Nagar Haveli3780
Daman and Diu930
Goa245314
Gujarat42,8082,057
Haryana21240301
Himachal Pradesh123111
Jharkhand3,77433
Karnataka41,581761
Kerala8,32233
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh17632653
Maharashtra2,60,92410,482
Manipur16090
Meghalaya3062
Mizoram2310
Nagaland7740
Delhi1,13,7403,411
Puducherry1,46818
Punjab8,178204
Rajasthan25392514
Sikkim1530
Tamil Nadu1,42,7982,032
Telangana34671356
Tripura20542
Uttar Pradesh38,130955
Uttarakhand3,60849
West Bengal31,448956
Odisha13,73770
Andhra Pradesh31,103365
Jammu and Kashmir10513179
Ladakh10861
Cases being reassigned to states2358 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

