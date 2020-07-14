Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 14

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 9 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 9,01,646 as of July 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 23,665

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 163 0 Arunachal Pradesh 359 2 Assam 16071 35 Bihar 16642 143 Chandigarh 559 8 Chhattisgarh 4059 19 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 378 0 Daman and Diu 93 0 Goa 2453 14 Gujarat 42,808 2,057 Haryana 21240 301 Himachal Pradesh 1231 11 Jharkhand 3,774 33 Karnataka 41,581 761 Kerala 8,322 33 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 17632 653 Maharashtra 2,60,924 10,482 Manipur 1609 0 Meghalaya 306 2 Mizoram 231 0 Nagaland 774 0 Delhi 1,13,740 3,411 Puducherry 1,468 18 Punjab 8,178 204 Rajasthan 25392 514 Sikkim 153 0 Tamil Nadu 1,42,798 2,032 Telangana 34671 356 Tripura 2054 2 Uttar Pradesh 38,130 955 Uttarakhand 3,608 49 West Bengal 31,448 956 Odisha 13,737 70 Andhra Pradesh 31,103 365 Jammu and Kashmir 10513 179 Ladakh 1086 1 Cases being reassigned to states 2358

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.