Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 26

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 13,70,339; death toll stands at 31,655 as of July 26

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 26 2020, 07:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 07:14 ist
Health workers arrive to conduct door-to-door screening of residents of Dindoshi in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Goregaon East in Mumbai. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 13 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 13,70,339 as of July 26

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 31,655

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2590
Arunachal Pradesh10563
Assam2992176
Bihar36,314221
Chandigarh82313
Chhattisgarh6,73136
Dadar and Nagar Haveli5001
Daman and Diu2021
Goa4,68633
Gujarat53,6312283
Haryana29,755382
Himachal Pradesh2,04912
Jharkhand762776
Karnataka90,9421,796
Kerala18,09860
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh26,926799
Maharashtra3,66,36813,132
Manipur2,1760
Meghalaya5585
Mizoram3610
Nagaland1,2390
Delhi1,29,5313,806
Puducherry265438
Punjab12,684291
Rajasthan35,298613
Sikkim4770
Tamil Nadu2,06,7373,409
Telangana52,446455
Tripura375911
Uttar Pradesh60,7711,348
Uttarakhand5,96163
West Bengal56,3771332
Odisha24,013130
Andhra Pradesh80,858933
Jammu and Kashmir17,305305
Ladakh1,2462

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 8,49,432

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

