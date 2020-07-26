Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 26

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 13 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 13,70,339 as of July 26

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 31,655

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 259 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1056 3 Assam 29921 76 Bihar 36,314 221 Chandigarh 823 13 Chhattisgarh 6,731 36 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 500 1 Daman and Diu 202 1 Goa 4,686 33 Gujarat 53,631 2283 Haryana 29,755 382 Himachal Pradesh 2,049 12 Jharkhand 7627 76 Karnataka 90,942 1,796 Kerala 18,098 60 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 26,926 799 Maharashtra 3,66,368 13,132 Manipur 2,176 0 Meghalaya 558 5 Mizoram 361 0 Nagaland 1,239 0 Delhi 1,29,531 3,806 Puducherry 2654 38 Punjab 12,684 291 Rajasthan 35,298 613 Sikkim 477 0 Tamil Nadu 2,06,737 3,409 Telangana 52,446 455 Tripura 3759 11 Uttar Pradesh 60,771 1,348 Uttarakhand 5,961 63 West Bengal 56,377 1332 Odisha 24,013 130 Andhra Pradesh 80,858 933 Jammu and Kashmir 17,305 305 Ladakh 1,246 2

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 8,49,432

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.