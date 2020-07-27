Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 27

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 27

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 27 2020, 06:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 06:59 ist
Health workers conduct door-to-door screening of residents of Dindoshi in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Goregaon East in Mumbai, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 14 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 14,33,443 as of July 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 32,758

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3180
Arunachal Pradesh11263
Assam31,08677
Bihar38,919234
Chandigarh88713
Chhattisgarh7,48943
Dadar and Nagar Haveli5001
Daman and Diu2021
Goa4,86135
Gujarat55,8222,326
Haryana31,132392
Himachal Pradesh2,17713
Jharkhand7,84183
Karnataka96,1411,878
Kerala19,02561
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh27,800811
Maharashtra3,75,79913,656
Manipur2,2350
Meghalaya6695
Mizoram3610
Nagaland1,2894
Delhi1,30,6063,827
Puducherry2,78740
Punjab13,218306
Rajasthan36,430624
Sikkim4990
Tamil Nadu2,13,7233,494
Telangana54,059463
Tripura3,88311
Uttar Pradesh66,9881,426
Uttarakhand5,96163
West Bengal58,7181372
Odisha25,389140
Andhra Pradesh96,2981,041
Jammu and Kashmir17,920312
Ladakh1,2853

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 8,85,577

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

