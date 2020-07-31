Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 31

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 31

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 15,97,271; death toll stands at 35,537 as of July 31

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 31 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 07:17 ist
A health worker (R) checks the body temperature of a man at a containment zone implemented as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Chennai on July 30, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 15.9 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 15,97,271 as of July 31

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 35,537

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3901
Arunachal Pradesh13303
Assam38,40794
Bihar43,843269
Chandigarh93414
Chhattisgarh8,25746
Dadar and Nagar Haveli7001
Daman and Diu2821
Goa5,48942
Gujarat60,2852,418
Haryana33,631417
Himachal Pradesh2,36414
Jharkhand9,07890
Karnataka1,18,6322,230
Kerala21,79967
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh30,968857
Maharashtra4,11,79814,729
Manipur2,5054
Meghalaya7795
Mizoram3840
Nagaland1,4605
Delhi1,34,4033,936
Puducherry3,01147
Punjab15,456370
Rajasthan40,936667
Sikkim5791
Tamil Nadu2,34,1143,741
Telangana57,142480
Tripura426921
Uttar Pradesh77,6561,554
Uttarakhand7.06576
West Bengal65,2581,490
Odisha29,175154
Andhra Pradesh1,30,5571,281
Jammu and Kashmir19,869365
Ladakh1,3276

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 9,17,568

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

