Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 1

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.8 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,89,273 as of June 1.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 5,384

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 4 0 Assam 1216 4 Bihar 3636 20 Chandigarh 293 4 Chhattisgarh 447 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 2 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 71 0 Gujarat 16,794 1038 Haryana 2091 20 Himachal Pradesh 313 6 Jharkhand 610 5 Karnataka 3,221 51 Kerala 1,269 9 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 7891 343 Maharashtra 67,655 2,286 Manipur 71 0 Meghalaya 27 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 43 0 Delhi 19,844 473 Puducherry 61 1 Punjab 2,263 45 Rajasthan 8831 194 Sikkim 1 0 Tamil Nadu 22,333 173 Telangana 2499 77 Tripura 316 0 Uttar Pradesh 7823 213 Uttarakhand 907 5 West Bengal 5,501 317 Odisha 1,948 7 Andhra Pradesh 3571 62 Jammu and Kashmir 2,446 28 Ladakh 77 0 Cases being reassigned to states 5164

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 8,6983

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.