Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 1

  • Jun 01 2020, 06:52 ist
A fruit vendor waits for costumers along a road after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on May 31, 2020. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.8 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,89,273 as of June 1.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 5,384

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh40
Assam12164
Bihar363620
Chandigarh2934
Chhattisgarh4472
Dadra and Nagar Haveli20
Daman and Diu00
Goa710
Gujarat16,7941038
Haryana209120
Himachal Pradesh3136
Jharkhand6105
Karnataka3,22151
Kerala1,2699
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh7891343
Maharashtra 67,6552,286
Manipur710
Meghalaya271
Mizoram10
Nagaland430
Delhi19,844473
Puducherry611
Punjab2,26345
Rajasthan8831194
Sikkim10
Tamil Nadu22,333173
Telangana249977
Tripura3160
Uttar Pradesh7823213
Uttarakhand9075
West Bengal5,501317
Odisha1,9487
Andhra Pradesh357162
Jammu and Kashmir2,44628
Ladakh770
Cases being reassigned to states5164 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 8,6983

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

