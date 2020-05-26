COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 26

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 26

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,45,206; death toll stands at 4,148 as of May 26

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2020, 06:50 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 07:00 ist
An airport staff checks the temperature of a passenger at the Kamaraj domestic airport during the first day of resuming of domestic flights after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on May 25, 2020. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.45 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,45,206 as of May 26.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,148

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam5264
Bihar2,58713
Chandigarh2384
Chhattisgarh2520
Dadra and Nagar Haveli20
Daman and Diu00
Goa660
Gujarat14,468888
Haryana118416
Himachal Pradesh2234
Jharkhand3884
Karnataka2,18244
Kerala8964
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh6,859300
Maharashtra 502311695
Manipur340
Meghalaya141
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi13418261
Puducherry411
Punjab208140
Rajasthan7300167
Sikkim10
Tamil Nadu17,082118
Telangana192056
Tripura1910
Uttar Pradesh6,497169
Uttarakhand3323
West Bengal3,816272
Odisha14387
Andhra Pradesh282356
Jammu and Kashmir1,66821
Ladakh490
Cases being reassigned to states2642 

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 57,720

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

