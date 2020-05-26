Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 26

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.45 lakh people.
More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.
While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.
Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).
Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,45,206 as of May 26.
States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,148
|State
|Positive Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|0
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|Assam
|526
|4
|Bihar
|2,587
|13
|Chandigarh
|238
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|252
|0
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|Daman and Diu
|0
|0
|Goa
|66
|0
|Gujarat
|14,468
|888
|Haryana
|1184
|16
|Himachal Pradesh
|223
|4
|Jharkhand
|388
|4
|Karnataka
|2,182
|44
|Kerala
|896
|4
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|6,859
|300
|Maharashtra
|50231
|1695
|Manipur
|34
|0
|Meghalaya
|14
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|Delhi
|13418
|261
|Puducherry
|41
|1
|Punjab
|2081
|40
|Rajasthan
|7300
|167
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|Tamil Nadu
|17,082
|118
|Telangana
|1920
|56
|Tripura
|191
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|6,497
|169
|Uttarakhand
|332
|3
|West Bengal
|3,816
|272
|Odisha
|1438
|7
|Andhra Pradesh
|2823
|56
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,668
|21
|Ladakh
|49
|0
|Cases being reassigned to states
|2642
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.
No. of people discharged: 57,720
While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.