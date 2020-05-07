Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 7

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 7

DH Web Desk
  • May 07 2020, 07:16 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 07:18 ist
COVID-19 frontline workers wait for the arrival of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi (unssen), during an event to pay tribute to the contribution of the workers in India's fight against coronavirus, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 52,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 52,636 as of May 7.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,770

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam441
Bihar5364
Chandigarh1151
Chhattisgarh590
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat6625396
Haryana5556
Himachal Pradesh422
Jharkhand1253
Karnataka69329
Kerala5024
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh3,049176
Maharashtra16,578651
Manipur20
Meghalaya121
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi553265
Puducherry90
Punjab1,52627
Rajasthan3,31793
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu482935
Telangana110729
Tripura430
Uttar Pradesh2,99860
Uttarakhand611
West Bengal1456140
Odisha1852
Andhra Pradesh177736
Jammu and Kashmir7758
Ladakh410

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,161

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

