Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 7

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 52,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 52,636 as of May 7.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,770

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 44 1 Bihar 536 4 Chandigarh 115 1 Chhattisgarh 59 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 6625 396 Haryana 555 6 Himachal Pradesh 42 2 Jharkhand 125 3 Karnataka 693 29 Kerala 502 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 3,049 176 Maharashtra 16,578 651 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 5532 65 Puducherry 9 0 Punjab 1,526 27 Rajasthan 3,317 93 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 4829 35 Telangana 1107 29 Tripura 43 0 Uttar Pradesh 2,998 60 Uttarakhand 61 1 West Bengal 1456 140 Odisha 185 2 Andhra Pradesh 1777 36 Jammu and Kashmir 775 8 Ladakh 41 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,161

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.