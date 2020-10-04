Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 4

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 65 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

6,545,011 as of October 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

101,671







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,858 53 Arunachal Pradesh 10,220 18 Assam 1,85,444 735 Bihar 1,86,690 912 Chandigarh 12,360 172 Chhattisgarh 118,790 1,002 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,061 2 Goa 34,455 442 Gujarat 141398 3,490 Haryana 1,32,576 1,450 Himachal Pradesh 15,695 205 Jharkhand 86,277 734 Karnataka 630516 9,219 Kerala 2,21,333 813 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,33,918 2,372 Maharashtra 1,480,361 37,758 Manipur 11,649 72 Meghalaya 6,033 52 Mizoram 2,103 0 Nagaland 6,318 22 Delhi 2,87,930 5,472 Puducherry 28,534 532 Punjab 117319 3,562 Rajasthan 1,43,996 1,530 Sikkim 3,092 41 Tamil Nadu 6,14,507 9,718 Telangana 197,327 1,153 Tripura 26,632 289 Uttar Pradesh 4,11,000 5,977 Uttarakhand 50062 636 West Bengal 2,66,974 5,132 Odisha 229,387 892 Andhra Pradesh 713014 5,941 Jammu and Kashmir 77,253 1,212 Ladakh 4,429 61

No. of people discharged: 54,27,706

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.