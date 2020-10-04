Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 4

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 4

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 6,545,011​​​​​​​; death toll stands at 1,01,671 as of October 4

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2020, 07:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 07:48 ist
The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 65 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

6,545,011 as of October 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

101,671




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,85853
Arunachal Pradesh10,22018
Assam1,85,444735
Bihar1,86,690912
Chandigarh12,360172
Chhattisgarh118,7901,002
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,0612
Goa34,455442
Gujarat1413983,490
Haryana1,32,5761,450
Himachal Pradesh15,695205
Jharkhand86,277734
Karnataka6305169,219
Kerala

2,21,333

813
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,33,9182,372
Maharashtra1,480,36137,758
Manipur11,64972
Meghalaya6,03352
Mizoram2,1030
Nagaland6,31822
Delhi2,87,9305,472
Puducherry28,534532
Punjab1173193,562
Rajasthan1,43,9961,530
Sikkim3,09241
Tamil Nadu6,14,5079,718
Telangana197,3271,153
Tripura26,632289
Uttar Pradesh4,11,0005,977
Uttarakhand50062636
West Bengal2,66,9745,132
Odisha229,387892
Andhra Pradesh7130145,941
Jammu and Kashmir77,2531,212
Ladakh4,42961

No. of people discharged: 54,27,706

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

