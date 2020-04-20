Coronavirus live updates: 2 more deaths in TN take India's toll to 564; tally climbs above 18,000

Despite Health Ministry's optimism that the rate of doubling cases has slowed down to to 7.5 days post-lockdown, India's tally of positive cases has crossed 18,000. The country reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours and the toll stands at 564. Globally, the death toll has climbed to 1,65,000, with the United States reporting the highest number of deaths. Meanwhile, as PM Narendra Modi mentioned in his announcement, a number of restrictions in industrial sectors were lifted today. The IMA sent the govt a white alert over violence against doctors and has said that doctors and hospitals will light a candle at 9 pm on April 22, in protest. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, whose father passed away earlier today, said he will not be attending the last rites in order to enforce lockdown norms. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.