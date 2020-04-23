Coronavirus live updates: 75-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada dies of COVID-19 as India's tally crosses 21,500

Coronavirus cases in India have surpassed 21,000-mark to stand at 21,502 with over 681 deaths. While Maharashtra has reported the maximum cases at over 5,649 and at least 269 deaths, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have also reported large numbers of positive cases. Adopting "zero tolerance" for attacks on health workers fighting the COVID-19 battle, the government on Wednesday proposed making such offences non-bailable with a maximum punishment of seven years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine. Meanwhile, the global death toll has crossed 175,000, while more than 2.5 million declared cases have been registered since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.