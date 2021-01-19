Coronavirus news live updates: Kerala reports over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases

India on Monday reported 13,788 new Covid-19 cases and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. India's total Covid-19 recoveries have surpassed the active caseload by more than one crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, terming it as a landmark achievement. Stay tuned for more updates.
Trump lifts coronavirus travel restrictions from Europe, Brazil
President Donald Trump on Monday ordered an end to the ban on travellers from Europe and Brazil that had been aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus to the United States, a move that was quickly rejected by aides to President-elect Joe Biden, who said Biden will rescind the move when he takes office on Wednesday. In a proclamation issued late Monday, Trump said that the travel restrictions, which applied to noncitizens trying to come to the United States, would no longer be needed on Jan. 26, the date on which those passengers will be required to present proof of a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a flight.
Three samples of recent UK returnees in Nepal tested positive for the new strain of Covid-19. They include a 28-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man and a 32-year-old man.
Andhra Pradesh reports 81 Covid-19 cases
A seven-month low of 81 Covid-19 cases was reported in Andhra Pradesh, while 263 patients recovered from the infection and one succumbed in the state during the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.The latest bulletin said 27,861 samples were tested during the period. The state Covid-19 chart showed the caseload at 8,86,066 with 8,77,212 recoveries and 7,141 deaths.The active caseload is now 1,713, according to the bulletin.
Maharashtra reports 1,924 new Covid-19 cases to take tally to 19,92,683; toll up to 50,473 as 35 more patients died.
Good morning readers,India on Monday reported 13,788 new Covid-19 cases and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. India's total Covid-19 recoveries have surpassed the active caseload by more than one crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, terming it as a landmark achievement. Stay tuned for more updates.