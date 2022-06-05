Coronavirus News Live: India reports 4,270 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more deaths
Coronavirus News Live: India reports 4,270 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more deaths
updated: Jun 05 2022, 09:03 ist
09:01
India reports 4,270 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more deaths
India reported 4,270 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 15 new deaths, according toUnion Health Ministry data.
08:14
Delhi's daily Covid tally rises to 405, no death for second day
Delhi on Saturday reported rise in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 405 against 345 recorded on previous day, while there was no new death for the second day in a row, as per the state government health bulletin.
08:12
76 new Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana
Telangana on Saturday recorded 76 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 7,93,544. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 55. A health department bulletin said 49 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,886. The recovery rate was 99.42 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 11,107 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 547, it said.
08:08
North Korea reports 73,780 people with fever amid Covid-19 wave
North Korea reported some 73,780 more people with fever symptoms amid its first-ever coronavirus outbreak, North Korean state media KCNA said on Sunday.
